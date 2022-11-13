– Advertisement –

The Annual Remembrance Day Parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Derek Walcott Square in Castries.

The Parade will consist of both armed and unarmed contingents from various local and foreign organizations. The Parade will commence at 8:15 a.m. and will march north along Bridge Street, right onto Brazil Street, left onto Bourbon Street, and onto Derek Walcott Square via the west side of Bourbon Street.

Preceding the Parade, government and other officials will participate in prayers and the laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph at the Derek Walcott Square.

Following this ceremony, officials will move to George the V Park for the French Wreath Laying Ceremony and immediately after to the Choc Cemetery to lay wreaths at the Commonwealth War Graves.

Remembrance Day in Saint Lucia is observed annually on the second Sunday in November to remember the role of our servicemen in World Wars II. Mr. Reginald Cherubin, SLPM(B), MBE, and Mr. Haynes Cyril, SLMH(S) OSJT.J CPM., QPM, both Past Presidents of The Saint Lucia Branch of the Royal Commonwealth Ex-Service League and surviving servicemen will be present at Sunday’s Remembrance Day Service.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister. Headline photo (Stock image)

