– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia has earned the prestigious Gold statuette in the 8th annual Travvy Awards for Best Honeymoon Destination – Caribbean.

The annual Travvy Awards, where travel advisors vote on the best in the travel industry, was held Wednesday, November 3, 2022, at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina to recognize the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry by honouring travel companies, travel products, travel agencies, and destinations for their outstanding achievements.

Thousands of votes were cast, and the industry came together. From suppliers to advisors and everyone in between, all in attendance were there to cheer each other on as their colleagues and peers were awarded for being game-changers and innovators of travel.

These winners were honoured during a gala awards dinner and presentation attended by finalists, industry leaders, and travel professionals from around the world.

– Advertisement –

Jade Mountain was also recognized for being among the best, taking home Silver for ‘Best Luxury Hotel/Resort – Caribbean’ as well as Bronze for ‘Best Honeymoon Hotel/Resort – Caribbean’.

“It’s an honour to be named a Travvy Awards winner, as our win was determined by those who know us best: travel advisors,” said Lorine Charles-St. Jules, CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

“These awards bear testament to the high quality of Saint Lucia’s offerings and our commitment to marketing the destination as a premier Caribbean tourist attraction to the global travel audience.”

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

– Advertisement –