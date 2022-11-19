– Advertisement –

November 19, 2022 is recognised as International Men’s Day and as you may know, the entire month of November is Men’s Health Awareness Month. The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs takes this opportunity to acknowledge all men and boys in our beautiful island home.

The theme for this year’s International Men’s Day is: “Helping Men and Boys.”

With this in mind, The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs champions our men of all ages and walks-of-life who have dedicated efforts to improving their families, communities and the society at large.

The Ministry applauds those who have been an inspiration to others and all who ensure positive values and practices are passed on to our future generations of both men and women. We thank all men who have supported our women and daughters, whether they be leaders, professionals, students or the glue that keeps our homes together.

This International Men’s Day the Ministry urges you to shy away from negativity and encourage your grandfathers, fathers, uncles, brothers, sons and friends to seek help when needed. Health does not only pertain to the body, but also the mind and spirit. We ask you to be the one who uplifts them when they are down.

Be the hands to catch them when they fall. Be the crutch that helps them make their way. And be the voice of support and reason when illness is upon them.

Chronic non-communicable diseases such as prostate cancers, heart disease, stroke, hypertension, and diabetes remain the most common preventable causes of death among men in Saint Lucia.

The Ministry encourages you to make use of the available free health screening services available at the Wellness Centers for early detection and treatment of these conditions. Also, you can work with your personal health care provider either in the public or private sector to maintain and optimize your health.

Please do not ignore something which is troubling you, no matter how trivial or embarrassing it may seem.

Even if you feel fine, we plead with you to schedule health checkup visits and make them part of your journey toward wellness, productivity and an excellent quality of life.

Assault is among the top leading causes of death among men in Saint Lucia and accounted for the sixth position in 2020. This is an opportunity for us to pause and think of the precious value of life and do all we can to protect and preserve our “brother’s” life and their health. Let us take the time to nurture our boys so that they grow into well rounded, respectable and productive men.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline photo courtesy Jimmy Dean (Unsplash.com)

