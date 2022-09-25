– Advertisement –

Local reports say that a thirty-five-year-old Saint Lucian man succumbed on Sunday in neighbouring Martinique after he was shot multiple times in the town of Le Lamentin.

According to media reports, which did not identify the deceased by name, emergency personnel transported him to the Pierre Zobda Quitman hospital in Fort-de-France, where he died at about 7:00 am.

Martinique 1 Ere said the fatal shooting followed an altercation at a party.

The online publication reported that Martinique had recorded 22 homicides this year.

Twenty of the homicides involved the use of firearms.

