Saint Lucia’s forensic science laboratory has officially achieved joint accreditation from the International Organization for Standards (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

Saint Lucia’s forensic science laboratory is the first and, currently the only ISO/IEC accredited laboratory in the OECS and the second ISO/IEC accredited lab in the entire CARICOM region.

We hear more in this Rehani Isidore report:

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

