MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA, December 6, 2022 – Bringing attention to the crucial importance of robust airlift to the region, Sandals Resorts International (SRI) Executive Chairman Adam Stewart led a team of top executives at a meeting with American Airlines (AA) in Dallas, TX today.

“The Caribbean is a region as diverse in its stunning beauty as it is in the cultures that bring its storied islands to life. But for all its remarkable differences, island countries have a collective requirement, the need to cross the sea to get there. And for that, the region has turned again and again to American Airlines,” said Stewart.

“Their unwavering support in connecting the Caribbean to the world has been a marvel to visitors discovering our home and a crucial link to Caribbean people who rely on the economic engine that is tourism. As we look to the future, we are proud of our long and steadfast partnership that has served our customers and Caribbean communities so well.”

Discussions between SRI and American Airlines demonstrated the strength of the relationship between the organizations and their joint commitment to the critical issue of air travel to the Caribbean.

“Advocating to preserve and expand air access in the region is indeed good for Sandals, but more than that, it is good for the Caribbean. Our team has the resources and the ability to demonstrate the power of increased lift on Caribbean economies. Ensuring reliable connections between major international markets in economies driven by tourism means more jobs and more opportunity. We rise together,” said Stewart.

AA’s Managing Director Caribbean, Latin America and Florida Sales Christine Valls, recognised the airline’s long-standing and valuable relationship with Sandals, “American is proud to serve as a leading airline in the Caribbean, and we are encouraged by our partnership with Sandals Resorts International, together having a tremendous economic impact on the entire region and helping open the doors of the Caribbean to the world.”

The SRI team was led by Executive Chairman Adam Stewart and included Chief Executive Officer Gebhard Rainier.

Unique Vacations, Inc., (UVI) the worldwide representatives for Sandals and Beaches Resorts were also in attendance with a team comprised of Chief Executive Officer Jeff Clarke, Executive Vice-President of Sales and Industry Relations Gary Sadler, Senior Vice President of Brand Development Tony Cortizas, Vice President of Trade Sales Garth Laird, Vice President of Tour Operators Sales and Marketing Melissa Sangster and Vice President of Airline Relations and Sales Development Alex Marte.

The American Airlines team comprised Chief Customer Officer Alison Taylor, Vice President of Global Sales Thomas Rajan, Vice President of Operations and Commercial MCLA Jose Frieg, Managing Director Caribbean, Latin America and Florida Sales Christine Valls, Managing Director Global Brand Marketing Dana Lawrence, Managing Director Global Network Planning Jason Reisinger, Managing Director AAdvantage – Member Engagement Heather Samp, Sales Director Florida, Caribbean, Central America, US Latin, Guyana & Suriname Haydee Blanco, Director Sales Programs Jared Cox, and Sales Manager Caribbean, US Latin, Guyana & Suriname Marvin Alvarez-Ochoa.

Gary Sadler, Executive Vice-President of Sales and Industry Relations for UVI said the meeting showcases Sandals’ continued commitment to the entire Caribbean tourism sector. He added that the incredible relationship Sandals has with AA has been fueling efforts to ensure that the region gets the level of service and increased seats it needs for its survival.

According to Sadler, “American is the largest airline partner in the world, and its relationship with other airlines as part of the One World Alliance is crucial to drive connectivity to the region. In fact, they just announced a partnership with Gol Airlines from Latin America, which will see additional flights into Curacao and Barbados. They understand the value of partnership, and we will continue to work with them, to ensure that the Caribbean region gets what it deserves.”

SOURCE: Sandals. Headline photo: L to R: Thomas Rajan VP – Global Sales (AA), Jeff Clarke – CEO (UVI), Jose Freig VP – Operations and Commercial for Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America (AA), Adam Stewart – Executive Chairman – Sandals Resorts, Gebhard Ranier – CEO Sandals Resorts, Allison Taylor – Chief Customer Officer (AA), Christine Valls – VP of Sales for Florida, Latin America, the Caribbean and U.S. Latin, Gary Sadler – Executive Vice-President of Sales and Industry Relations (UVI)

