Sandals Foundation Awards Cosmetology Scholarship Valued at XCD$18,000

Under its new three-year scholarship initiative, the Sandals Foundation has partnered with the Caribbean Academy of Cosmetology and Trichology (CACT) to award its first scholarship in the beauty and wellness sector.

This scholarship initiative is part of the Foundation’s Women Helping Others Achieve (WHOA) programme, and is one of 40 sustainable projects being implemented throughout the region as part of Sandals Resorts’ 40th anniversary celebrations, in which tourism is being used to drive positive change.

Following an islandwide call for applications in August, the scholarship committee received over a dozen applications, reviewed and conducted interviews, and on September 28th, named 19 years old Jenique Pascal its inaugural recipient.

“At the Sandals Foundation, we believe that an empowered individual has the ability to shape their own destiny. As a result, across the Caribbean, we are engaging community members in capacity building exercises and training to ensure that they have the skills and tools needed to create and plan for secure and sustainable futures,” said Natasha Burnett, Public Relations Officer at Sandals Foundation, during her address at the announcement ceremony on September 28 at Sandals Grande Antigua.

“Through this scholarship, Jenique will receive the requisite training and certification that will strengthen her position to gain employment in the field—curating an element of the special day for guests who choose to take their martial vows on this beautiful island,” Burnett added.

Kafi Samuels, Spa Manager at Sandals Grande Antigua, agreed, emphasizing the importance of formal training in the field in order to advance talent and diversify one’s portfolio.

“Because resorts cater to people with different hair textures, knowing how to treat, care for, and style those hair types, especially for their wedding day, will definitely allow you to expand your services and be more employable.”

Now, with the finances of her academic studies covered, Pascal, will this month begin a one-year intensive training certification curriculum from the globally recognized educational organization, Pivot Point, through the CACT.

She expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity.

“I am ecstatic to have been chosen as the recipient of this scholarship. I’ve been interested in hairstyling since I was a child, and as a self-taught hairstylist, I’ll finally have the opportunity to hone my skills and broaden my knowledge, adding to the joy and memorable occasion for my clients on their wedding day.”

Through the Sandals Foundation’s Women Helping Others Achieve (WHOA) programme, women and girls across the Caribbean have received educational opportunities, including skills training in agriculture and information communication technology. Ladies also benefit from counselling, and mentorship enabling them to transition out of difficult, dependent and sometimes abusive situations to become independent and confidently live wholesome lives.

