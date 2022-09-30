– Advertisement –

For years sea turtles have graced ocean waters, playing a critical role in the balance of marine habitats.

However human behavior such as unchecked poaching of turtles for their eggs, meat and shells, along with over-exploitation, have endangered the survival of these sea animals.

In line with a commitment to raise awareness regarding environmental protection, Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort and Spa in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development recently undertook a Sea Turtle Seminar.

The seminar allowed team members to receive training in sustainable marine life management and protection practices.

Upon completion of the seminar, participants were able to identify all four turtle species that nest on Saint Lucia’s shores as well as acceptable practices when interacting with the species.

Marine Biologist in the Department of Fisheries, Yvonne Edwin highlighting the importance of such trainings, stated that it is paramount for individuals to understand the lives of sea turtles, their nesting periods and the do’s and don’ts when interacting with them.

She further explained, “The training is one of the Department’s means of ensuring that individuals especially those within coastal areas can identify turtles, understand their behavior and what they can do individually to conserve and further protect the sea turtle population.”

Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort and Spa’s Environment Health and Safety ManagerRodesha Reid indicated that Sandals remains cognizant of the importance of marine life notonly as a vital part of the ecosystem, but also the way it impacts Saint Lucia’s Tourism Industry.

She explained, “Guests and team members alike have had the distinct pleasure of witnessing turtles coming ashore to nest, as well as hatchlings making their way into the ocean.

The cycle of life is no doubt a beautiful thing and Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort and Spa is committed to playing its part, to ensure the preservation of the species for generations to come.”

This seminar is aligned with our Sandals Foundation’s marine conservation efforts throughout Sandals and Beaches Resorts. The Foundation’s Turtle Conservation Project continues to create awareness, gather data, build turtle incubators, fund wardens and much needed patrol equipment as well as rehabilitate beaches to help increase chances of turtle survival in the wild.

Other projects include Development and Maintenance of Coral Nurseries, EnvironmentalEducation in Schools and Management of Marine Sanctuaries.

In keeping with proper marine life management and protection practices, Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort with the assistance of the Department of Fisheries’, MarineBiologist Yvonne Edwin on Wednesday released hatchlings into the wild.

The hatchlings had emerged from their nest, the previous day however sea conditions did not allow for their safe journey into the ocean.

As such they were kept overnight and once sea conditions were fit, guests and team members were able to participate in the hatchling release activity.

Guests and team members at Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort and Spa on Wednesday also saw the emergence of a nest, with hatchlings making their way safely into the ocean.

SOURCE: Sandals Resorts. Headline photo: Hatchlings being released.

