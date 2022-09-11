‘Sasa’ gunned down at bar in Westmoreland
Teen fined $10,000 for ‘link’ with prisoner at police lockup
‘I cannot mourn’: Former colonies conflicted over the queen
Less worry about gunmen with new Firearms Act in place – commish
Final of three cops charged with tiler’s murder now granted bail
US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks
Calculus a safe bet in Caymanas feature
Males outshine females in 8 CAPE, 4 CSEC subjects in 2022 exams
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin makes journey through Scotland
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Police investigators are searching for gunmen who shot and killed a man at a bar in New Hope, Westmoreland on Friday.
The deceased is 25-year-old Shamar Hamilton, otherwise called ‘Sasa’, of Water Works district in the parish.
Reports are that Hamilton was at the bar with other persons, when gunmen approached and opened fire, hitting him several times.
Hamilton was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The police are continuing their investigation into the development.
More than 100 murders have been recorded in Westmoreland since the start of the year.
More From
Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bounced back from defeat in Brussels last weekend to win the Diamond League women’s 100m final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
Cheered on b
Shericka Jackson stormed to victory in the women’s 200m at the Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
The Jamaican proved a cut above the field to win the season-ending event in 2
Kingston College (KC) kick-started the title defense of their ISSA Digicel Manning Cup crown by dismissing Calabar High 5-1 on the opening day of the 2022 schoolboy football competition at Sabin
The policeman, who was stabbed by a female in Portmore, St Catherine has died.
He has been identified as Detective Sergeant, Victor Francis of the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offenc
Led by a half-century from captain Rovman Powell, the Jamaica Tallawahs beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 34 runs in the 12th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 cricket competition at the Da
6 cows recovered in two trucks with patty company name on side