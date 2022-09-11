Police investigators are searching for gunmen who shot and killed a man at a bar in New Hope, Westmoreland on Friday.

The deceased is 25-year-old Shamar Hamilton, otherwise called ‘Sasa’, of Water Works district in the parish.

Reports are that Hamilton was at the bar with other persons, when gunmen approached and opened fire, hitting him several times.

Hamilton was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police are continuing their investigation into the development.

More than 100 murders have been recorded in Westmoreland since the start of the year.