MIAMI, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Sawgrass LNG & Power celebrated its ten-year anniversary last month, marking a decade since the company completed the first-ever LNG export from the continental United States with a shipment to Barbados on February 2, 2016.

That first export marked the beginning of a new era for LNG in the United States and laid the foundation for what has become a decade of safe, reliable operations at Sawgrass LNG & Power’s Miami liquefaction facility and at customer sites across the region.

Since that milestone, Sawgrass LNG & Power has grown into one of the most experienced LNG suppliers serving customers in the Southeast United States and throughout the Caribbean. Over the past decade, the company has supported a wide range of users, from transportation and industrial customers to resorts and island utilities seeking to transition away from diesel and heavy fuel oil. Sawgrass LNG & Power’s focus on operational safety and reliability has helped customers reduce energy costs, lower emissions, and strengthen system resilience in regions where energy delivery can be particularly challenging.

“We take pride in our place in the history of U.S. LNG and in the industry’s extraordinary growth over the last decade. We are especially proud to have been the first to deliver LNG to Barbados, the Bahamas, and Haiti. Sawgrass looks forward to continuing to grow and support our customers with energy solutions over the next ten years,” said Daniel McLaughlin, President & Chief Commercial Officer.

Today, Sawgrass LNG & Power continues to expand to meet rising demand from customers seeking practical, lower-cost alternatives to conventional liquid fuels across the Florida and Caribbean markets. The company’s deep experience operating in remote markets has made it a trusted partner for utilities, industrial operations, commercial customers, and transportation providers alike. As it enters its second decade, Sawgrass LNG & Power remains committed to the principles that have defined its success: safe operations, reliable service, and strong partnerships with the customers and communities it serves.

About Sawgrass LNG & Power

Sawgrass LNG & Power is a leading provider of LNG supply and gas-to-power solutions, serving a diverse range of customers in the Southeastern U.S. and the Caribbean. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a state-of-the-art LNG facility and provides turnkey LNG supply, logistics, and gas-to-power solutions for utilities, industrial users and commercial operators.

Like this: Like Loading...