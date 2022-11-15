The gate to enter Belmont Primary School in St Michael, which was damaged during a Friday night shooting incident, has been repaired in short order and will be installed tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15.

Responding tonight, the Ministry of Education Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) in a press release stated that on Sunday, November 13, 2022, they received a report of damage to the main gate of the Belmont Primary School, at Belle Gully, St Michael. The report revealed that the damage and resultant debris arose from circumstances related to a shooting incident nearby on Friday night (November 11). Verbal reports of this matter were received by the METVT from the President of the Parent Teachers Association, and also from the President of the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT), Rudy Lovell.

Upon receipt of the report, the Ministry’s Education Technical Management Unit was contacted so that arrangements could be made to have the damaged gate repaired or replaced.

Today, Monday, November 14, an Education Officer from the Nursery and Primary Schools Section of the METVT visited the Belmont Primary School just after 9 am and discovered that classes had not yet started. At approximately 10:30 am, a contractor was on-site at the school to assess the damage done to the gate in preparation for effecting repairs as soon as materials were obtained.

As of 5pm this evening, the contractor had completed the manufacturing of the welded-frame gate off-site and installation will occur tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15.