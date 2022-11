The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

A School Safety Quizz will be held here next week, as part of activities to observe School Safety Month.

The School Safety Department in the Ministry of Education will be collaborating with a number of entities to host the activity.

Senior Education Officer for Research and School Safety, Dr. Idelia Ferdinand says the Quizz will target Secondary Schools.

Activities to mark School Safety Month are being held with the theme: Safety for Sustainable Development.