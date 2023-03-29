The Hilary School Term will end next week.

Public schools will close for students on Wednesday, April 5, and for teachers on Thursday, April 6. Schools will break for two weeks for the Easter holiday.

The third term, known also as the Trinity School Term, resumes on Monday, April 24, for teachers and Tuesday, April 25, for students.

It will be marked by several examinations, including the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination and those set by the Caribbean Examinations Council. There will be a mid-term break on May 26.