The Inter-Secondary Schools Association (ISSA) has announced that Saturday’s round of matches in the schoolboy football competition will not be played because a tropical storm watch is now in effect for Jamaica.

This comes after ISSA previously announced that “based on discussions with the relevant agencies, ISSA has decided to tentatively bring forward all schoolboy football games (except for the televised game) scheduled for tomorrow at 1:00 pm pending a final decision to be communicated at 6:00 pm.”

Following that announcement from ISSA, the Met Service said in a bulletin that the weather system, which is currently classified as a tropical depression, should begin to impact Jamaica and its territorial waters as early as midday on Saturday with an increase in showers and gusty winds.

In action on Friday, Wolmer’s Boys’ School clipped Hydel High 1-0 in Group E of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition but it was the high-riding Mona High that stole the show with a thumping 9-1 win over the home team Papine High.

The Craig Butler-led Mona High registered their fourth consecutive win to lead Group E with a maximum of 12 points. They have rattled up an impressive 30 goals while conceding just four times.

At Heroes Circle, Jahmani Bell scored the all-important goal in the 58th minute as Wolmer’s Boys defeated Hydel High and consolidated second spot with nine points. They are three points ahead of Hydel High sitting in third spot on six points.

Camperdown High secured their first win of the season with a 7-0 whipping of Kingston High and moved into fourth spot on four points. Papine High with a point and Kingston High are at the bottom of the group.

Meanwhile, in Group C, Haile Selassie High blanked Bridgeport High 2-0 at Dunbeholden to maintain their lead atop the group with 10 points from four games.

Charlie Smith High stayed in second spot despite being held to a 2-2 draw at Tivoli Gardens High.

Edith Dalton James moved into third spot on six points after they defeated Vauxhall High 1-0.

In Group D, St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) dismissed Spanish Town High 6-1 at Prison Oval to consolidate the top spot with 10 points ahead of Norman Manley sitting second with six points.

Former champions Excelsior High took charge of Group F with a 1-0 win over Jose Marti High and moved to 10 points.

Campion College continued their good run with a 1-0 win over Kingston Technical to be in second spot on eight points. Kingston Technical are third with four points,

Friday’s result

Group CBridgeport High 0 Haile Selassie 2Tivoli High 2 Charlie Smith High 2Vauxhall High 0 Edith Dalton High 1

Group DSpanish Town High 1 STATHS 6

Group ECamperdown High 7 Kingston High 0Papine High 1 Mona High 9Wolmer’s Boys 1 Hydel High 0

Group FCumberland High 1 Clan Carthy 1Jose Marti 0 Excelsior 1Kingston Technical 0 Campion College 1