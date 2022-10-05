Tobago

A Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) vehicle parked to block vehicles from attempting to drive through a flooded part of the road to Turtle Beach on Wednesday. Photo by David Reid

SCHOOLS in Tobago were dismissed early on Wednesday owing to the bad weather across the country.

There have been reports of massive flooding, landslides and fallen trees in several parts of the island. In a press release on Wednesday, the Division of Education said all schools will be dismissed at 1pm.

“Parents are advised to make the necessary arrangements to have their children collected as soon as possible. Students who utilise the maxi taxi services will be collected from their respective schools,” the division said.

Unless further advised, all schools will resume classes on Thursday.

The division urged the public to remain vigilant while taking the necessary precautions to preserve their safety.

Families affected by the adverse weather conditions are advised to contact the 211 Call Centre or TEMA at 660-7489.