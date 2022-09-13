The Wilkie Cumberbatch Primary School students may soon return to their Pinelands, St Michael base.

Francisco Miller, director of the Education, Technical Management Unit in the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training declared that Phase 1 of the upgrade project should be completed by month-end in time for the September 19 start of the new school year.

Miller made the disclosure on Saturday, September 10 during a press conference led by Education Minister Kay McConney.

“There are two phases for Wilkie Cumberbatch and we are currently on pace to finish this month. We should be able to have access to the completed phase 1 block before the end of this month so we are on pace. The project manager, as well as the contractor, has assured us that the building will be available to us by the 19th,” Miller stated.

Also broaching on the Lawrence T Gay Memorial School, which was plagued by health and safety concerns, Miller stated that education officers are being guided by the Ministry of Health and Wellness on its reopening.

“We are currently carrying out repairs to the D Block at that school. We have carried out a phased approach on that campus and by the 19th [of September] we should have completed all the works at that campus,” he added.

The director further detailed that of the 26 schools in the Domestic Summer Programme, repairs have been done on 25 schools. The repairs for one school have been deterred until December.

Additionally, testing of water tanks at nurseries and special schools was completed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, as well as commercial cleaning.

“We have not encountered anything major and hopefully without any disruptions we can meet our anticipated deadline to have the schools for the coming week,” Miller stated.