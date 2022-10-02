– Advertisement –

Emergency personnel transported a scooter rider to the OKEU Hospital on Sunday after a collision with a truck on Calvary Road, Castries.

An eyewitness told St Lucia Times that the accident occurred at about 4:00 pm.

According to the eyewitness, the white truck was heading towards Castries.

And the rider on the scooter was heading in the opposite direction when the collision occurred.

The eyewitness disclosed that the scooter rider had, before the collision, passed with a pillion passenger whom he had dropped off.

The eyewitness said that after accident, the rider became ‘wedged’ under the truck.

“Bystanders had to help the EMTs to lift the truck off the guy. But it was very very serious,” the individual, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told St Lucia Times.

