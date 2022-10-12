In recognition of International Day of the Girl, Scotiabank has once again strengthened its partnership with the charity I Am A Girl Barbados by donating US $30, 000 to the Adopt-A-Girl-Programme.

The Adopt-A-Girl Programme aims to support the most vulnerable 15 to 18 year old girls towards their education and social needs so their academic and career goals will be realised. Some key provisions include educational study tools and scholarships, capacity building support, eliminating hygiene and food poverty, mental wellness and after-school support and supplemental lessons for exams.

Seventy-five girls in the Adopt-A-Girl Programme will be benefitting from Scotiabank’s generous donation.

Founder of I Am A Girl Barbados and executive Director, Alian Ollivierre reported that the partnership with Scotiabank has been “a rewarding one” for the participants.

“Educational stability and growth for adolescent girls is at the foundation of their support in our programming. We are looking forward to yet another year of partnership where we get to work together in impacting more lives, building the financial awareness of our youth towards a generational shift about investing and money management, and setting up more prosperous futures for girls and our community,” Ollivierre remarked.

Kaira Stuart, participant in the Adopt -A-Girl Programme shared her feedback as well, stating: “Knowing that Scotiabank supports I Am a Girl, other girls in the programme could have the same opportunities that I have. It made me believe in myself and become a better person. It helped me gain confidence. I really appreciate being in this organization. It really helped me a lot.”

Managing director of Scotiabank Barbados, Suzette Armoogam – Shah, expressed the bank’s delight in continuing its partnership with I am a Girl.

“The work this NGO does deserves much praise. We commend its passion and dedication to equipping girls with life skills and helping them to complete school, in order to bolster employment prospects, life opportunities, and financial success. When our young people succeed, their families, communities and country as a whole benefit. We’re proud to support young girls in Barbados unlock their full potential,” she said.