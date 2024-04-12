News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 12, 2024: Grammy Award-winning artist Sean Paul and Soca sensation Kes are teaming up to create the official anthem for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The announcement was made today by the ICC, just 50 days before the tournament kicks off on June 1 in the West Indies and the USA.

Produced by Michael “Tano” Montano, the anthem is slated for release in the upcoming weeks along with a music video featuring various celebrities.

Sean Paul expressed his honor in recording the official anthem, highlighting cricket’s integral role in Caribbean culture. He aims to infuse the track with Caribbean vibes and international appeal, creating a unifying anthem for fans worldwide.

Kes Dieffenthaller, lead singer of Kes the Band, shared his excitement about blending cricket and music, emphasizing the power of bringing different worlds together. He looks forward to fans singing along and turning stadiums into lively party venues.

ICC General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Claire Furlong, praised the collaboration, anticipating a song that embodies the Caribbean identity while resonating with cricket enthusiasts globally. The anthem aligns with the tournament’s theme, “Out of this World.”

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour 2024 continues its journey, with upcoming stops in Barbados, the location of the tournament final on June 29. Tickets for Caribbean fixtures will be available starting April 15 at tickets.t20worldcup.com.