Police are searching for a taxi operator who was involved in a motor vehicle crash and attempted to assault a female driver.

A video of the incident showed the male driver threatening to hit the female.

The accused driver then hastily left the scene when several people who were passing the area confronted him.

One man could be heard telling the taxi driver that he was wrong to threaten the female. The female could also be heard saying that she was able to capture the license plate of the male driver.

At the end of the incident, several social media users commended the men who came to the rescue of the female.

Big up to the men who saw the woman in need and came to her rescue,” said one user.

The social media user said this was a far different approach compared to an incident that took place in Half Way Tree a little over a week ago where a man was captured on video kicking a female while she was on the ground.

Members of the public were accused of standing around and not trying to help in that situation.

The attacker in that incident was later arrested and charged.