The search to locate the man, who is now at the top of the country’s most wanted list, has intensified with the island security forces reporting that they are now carrying out a wide-scale search involving all sectors of law enforcement.

“Now happening, JDF military working dogs are deployed in active pursuit of Morrison and his cronies who are said to be members of the Tankwell Hill gang,” the police high command said in a message.

Soldiers searching for Nesta Morrison

“The security forces are hot on the trails of Nesta “Bigga Crime” Morrison and key associates of the Tankwell Hill gang.

“Land, air, and sea effort,” said the message posted on JCF’s social media page.

Police said following the raid on one of the hideouts of the Morrison, on Thursday, they confiscated three guns and over 120 rounds of ammunition.

The police said Morrison is considered to be armed and dangerous and has been linked to multiple incidents of major crime, including murder, shooting and arson.

The JCF said he is also wanted for shooting at a police team some time ago.

Additionally, the security forces are warning that anyone who may be associated with Morrison and may be harbouring him at their residences, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law once found to be involved in such illegal activities.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nesta Morrison is being asked to contact JAGTF at 876-224-4483, Crime Stop at 311, NIB Tip Line at 811, or the JDF Tip Line at 876-837-8888.