Participants at the Printmaking Training

The Ministry of Education recognises that creativity and innovation must be carefully channeled to meet the needs of society. As such, educating the nation in the arts, particularly Visual Arts contributes significantly to the development of creative and critical thinkers. Creative and critical thinkers are necessary to resolve complex situations that exists in our everyday society.

In congruency the Ministry is positioning its teachers and educators through consistenttraining to meet the needs of the 21st Century learner. The mandate of the integration ofthe Expressive Arts (Dance, Drama, Music and Visual Arts) is the responsibility of the Unit of Allied Arts. The department in rolling out its mandate has engaged the services of CSEC Chief Examiner – Mr. Wayne Branch to address the needs of the CSEC Visual Arts programme. In this regard, Mr. Branch conducted a three (3) day Printmaking workshop from October 11 – 13, and a one (1) day Syllabus Sensitization Training on October 14.

Twenty-Five Specialist Secondary school teachers from education districts #3, 4, 5, 9, 10and Georgetown benefited from training in basic and advance Printmaking Techniques.

The workshop aimed at providing teachers with basic and advance skills in CSECprintmaking techniques and fostered the expansion of knowledge in the art form to aidteachers to better prepare students in the Expressive Form.

The Revised Syllabus Meeting exposed thirty-five teachers from education districts #2,3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10 and Georgetown to the CSEC Revised Visual Arts Syllabus effective forexaminations from May-June 2024. This training allowed teachers to carefully examinethe syllabus and note major changes with the view to transition from teaching thecurrent syllabus to the revised syllabus.

The initiative of these trainings is a collaborative approach that is aimed at bridging thegaps to enable teachers to expand their competencies, knowledge, skills and concepts.

This expansion will equip learners to acquire the skills necessary to successfully respondto global standards. The training should not be seen as a comprehensive programme butrather an impetus for in-depth investigation into various aspects of the subject.