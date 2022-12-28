Motorists who traverse downtown Kingston are being advised that as of Wednesday, to facilitate preparatory work for the return of Fireworks on the Waterfront on December 31, a section of Ocean Boulevard in the country’s capital city will be closed to the general public.

Motorists are, therefore, advised to plan their routes carefully.

The closure will take effect at 4pm on Wednesday, December 28, which will see individuals being unable to turn left onto Ocean Boulevard from Nethersole Place or Church Street.

“The area will remain closed off until after the event, however, persons will have access to the Bank of Jamaica parking lot and delivery chute,” the police said in a release on Tuesday.

The police also said other road closures would take effect midday on Saturday, December 31.

Port Royal Street, at its intersections with Peter’s Lane and Ocean Boulevard, will be closed.

Meanwhile, several areas on Port Royal Street will be converted to two-way traffic to allow for easy access to designated parking areas. These are:

The Port Royal Street/Church Street intersection;The Port Royal Street/Orange Street intersection;The Port Royal Street/Princess Street intersection; andThe Port Royal Street/West Street intersection.

Tower Street, between its intersections with King Street and Church Street, will also be converted to two-way traffic to allow for easy access to the designated parking area.

“Police personnel from the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch will be in the environs to monitor the situation. All persons should obey their instructions as they work to limit congestion and ensure the safety of all persons,” said the police.