Twenty-one-year-old Kimani Miller, otherwise called ‘Gold Finger’, a security guard of East Road, Kingston 12, has been charged with assault at common-law and illegal possession of firearm following an incident along Race Course Lane in Kingston on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 9:30 pm, Miller and two men got into an argument, during which he left and returned armed with a firearm, along other men.

Miller allegedly used the weapon to hit both men to the chest and head.

One of the men ran, while the other fell to the ground, and was reportedly kicked and punched several times by Miller and his alleged accomplices.

The incident was subsequently reported to the police, and an investigation launched.

On Thursday, January 19, Miller was apprehended by the police.

He was interviewed in the presence of his lawyer, after which he was charged on Wednesday, January 25.

His court date is being finalised.