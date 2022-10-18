– Advertisement –

A Sitting of the Senate is scheduled for Thursday, October 20th, 2022 with Papers to be laid by the Honourable Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information and Leader of Government Business and the Honourable Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training.

The Motions for consideration are as follows:

1. BE IT RESOLVED that Parliament do authorize the Attorney General to make an Order to declare that the 2020 Supplement to the Revised Edition of the Laws of Saint Lucia, as specified in the Order shall come into force on such date as may be appointed by such Order, as authoritative version of the law.

2. BE IT RESOLVED that Parliament by affirmative resolution approves the draft Value Added Tax (Amendment of Schedule 3) (No. 2) Order which amends Schedule 3 of the Act to —

(a) exempt imports of personal items, food, clothing, toys and other household consumables, contained in barrels for the period commencing from the 1st day of November, 2022 and terminating on the 28th day of February, 2023;

(b) exempt imports of toys, food supplies and care packages by a member of the House of Assembly for the benefit of children, the vulnerable and needy persons in the constituency of the member of the House of Assembly, for the period commencing from the 1st day of November, 2022 and terminating on the 31st day of January, 2023.

The following Bills are down for consideration:

1. Income Tax (Amendment)

2. Security Interest in Movable Property

3. Virtual Assets Business

4. Constitution of Saint Lucia (Amendment)

5. Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment)

Thursday’s Sitting is scheduled to commence at 10:00 a.m.

SOURCE: Office of the Parliament

