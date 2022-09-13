– Advertisement –

A senior member of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has declared that its system for disciplining errant officers works.

But Assistant Commissioner of Police George Nicholas has acknowledged the need to go public with the cases.

“Once we have allegations made by members of the public against the police, we have the Complaints Unit that investigates,” Nicholas explained.

And he encouraged people to lodge their complaints with the unit.

“Our discipline system works,” he asserted during an appearance Tuesday on Helen Television System (HTS).

Nicholas explained that due to the system, some officers received fines while others were fired.

“It works,” he stated regarding the RSLPF system of disciplining errant officers.

” Perhaps what we need to do is put out these results in the public domain so that people can be aware that okay, these are actions that are being taken against police officers who fall short of what the requirements are,” Nicholas told the interviewer, Andre Paul.

He also felt that the RSLPF needs to develop a better relationship with the media, while admitting that news conferences do not happen regularly enough.

“We have a lot of information that we have to put out, whether it be crime-related or whether it be other initiatives that we are undertaking and the public needs to know,” Nicholas said.

And he candidly admitted that the blame lies with the police.

“We are not out there enough providing the information. Because once you don’t provide the information, people will speculate,” Nicholas noted.

He said it would be hard hard to take corrective measures afterward.

“But once we are out there providing the information, I think we would do a lot better,” Nicholas declared.

