Eight Americans, including a footballer and a day care worker, who were convicted of breaching the Dangerous Drugs Act locally, had their sentences delayed when they appeared in the St Ann Parish Court on Friday.

The US nationals pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the charges of possession of cocaine and attempting to export cocaine.

When the matter was called up before Senior Parish Judge Michele Salmon, the crown informed her that the forensic certificate from the Government laboratory was still outstanding.

The judge reminded the prosecutors that the certificate is an important part of case to, among other things, assist in determining the appropriate sentence.

The sentencing hearing was subsequently rescheduled to early this week.

The Americans were remanded in custody until that time.

The convicts were arrested at the cruise ship pier in Ocho Rios, St Ann on November 9, following the seizure of a large quantity of cocaine valuing an estimated US$1.2 million.

The individuals, all from addresses in Florida, are:

Jamari Kitchen, 22, a mover of NW Street, Pompano Beach;

Kaley Hall, 23, a day care worker of SW Street, Deerfield Beach;

Yakine Jones, 23, a student of NW Doctors Plantation;

Hailey Lawrence, 18, of Sunset Lauderdale;

Javonte Johnson, 22, a football player of Deerfield Beach;

Tyshena Brison, 22, of SW Street, Fort Lauderdale;

Troy Craig, 27, a labourer of SW Street, Fort Lauderdale; and

Ta’kayla Hooks, 22, a hairstylist of NW Street, Pompano Beach.

Reports from the police are that the eight Americans were arrested after they attempted to smuggle 24 kilograms of cocaine onto a cruise ship from which they had earlier disembarked.

They were subsequently charged by the police.