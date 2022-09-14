Press Release

Service of Thanksgiving for the Life and Service of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

In recognition of the distinguished life and service of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and in her gracious memory, Antigua and Barbuda has joined other Commonwealth nations in mourning since her passing on September 8, 2022 and will continue to do so until the day of her funeral on Monday, September 19, 2022.

In addition to the public notification of her death, public expressions of condolences to the Royal Family, flying of the national flag at half mast, opening of the book of condolences and the proclamation of the new monarch of Antigua and Barbuda, His Majesty King Charles III, our nation’s Security Forces will host a Service of Thanksgiving and Parade in recognition of the Life and Service of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Thanksgiving Service is scheduled to take place at the Cathedral of St. John The Divine at 8:30 am and will be officiated by The Very Reverend Dwane Cassius B.A, Dean of the Cathedral of the Anglican Diocese of the North East Caribbean and Aruba.

The parade of members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force and the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda will follow, ending with an “eye’s right and salute” in front of Government House on Independence Drive.

His Excellency, The Governor General’s Deputy, Sir Clare Roberts KCN, KC and the Honourable Acting Prime Minister Stedroy Benjamin will preside in the absence of His Excellency The Governor General and The Honourable Prime Minister who will both be in attendance at the State Funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Members of the General Public are invited to attend the Service of Thanksgiving. All attendees are to be seated in the church no later than 8:15 am.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP