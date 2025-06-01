By Pastor Stanton Adams

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. May 31, 2025: In a world of evolving family structures, faith communities are often asked how they engage topics like same-sex parenting, adoption, and the nurturing of children. From a Seventh-day Adventist perspective, grounded in both Scripture and compassionate understanding, the conversation begins with the belief that children are a sacred gift from God. The Bible outlines procreation within the covenant of marriage between a man and a woman, where love, stability, and spiritual formation provide the foundation for raising emotionally secure and morally grounded children. This model, while ideal, is presented with humility not to condemn others but to reflect the biblical narrative as faithfully as possible.

Parents are seen as the first and most influential teachers in a child’s life. They shape not only behavior but also beliefs, identity, and spiritual resilience. Scripture encourages parents to actively guide their children in God’s ways through consistent love, discipline, and truth. This is more than just religious instruction. It is the creation of a home environment where faith is lived out daily through worship, service, and open conversations. As children grow and question, it is the steady presence of values-driven parenting that lays the groundwork for meaningful faith in adulthood.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church holds to the biblical principle of heterosexual monogamy as God’s design for family. At the same time, the Bible does not shy away from complex family realities. From blended families to adoptive homes, Scripture reveals a God who enters into human brokenness with redemptive love. In this light, the Church recognizes that while not all families reflect the biblical ideal, every child deserves to be raised in a nurturing and morally consistent environment. Love, structure, and spiritual intentionality are essential, regardless of the home’s shape.

Regarding homosexuality, the Bible speaks clearly about God’s intention for sexual intimacy within the male-female marriage covenant. Passages such as Romans 1 and 1 Corinthians 6 point to sexual practices outside this framework as incompatible with God’s design. However, the Church is equally clear in its call to treat all people with respect, compassion, and dignity. Homosexuality is not a single-issue conversation. It involves identity, pain, longing, and the need for belonging. In this, the role of the Church is not to shame but to guide people toward God’s vision for wholeness and holiness while extending grace and support.

Understanding human behavior and family development also requires listening to science. While the Church holds to scriptural convictions, it acknowledges that sexual orientation and family choices are influenced by a complex blend of biology, environment, and personal experience. This awareness calls for both clarity and care. Faith communities must create safe spaces for open dialogue where people feel heard and loved and where truth is shared without fear. The goal is not to win arguments but to build communities of healing and hope.

Practical Takeaway

When it comes to children being adopted by homosexual couples, the Seventh-day Adventist Church holds that God’s ideal is for children to be nurtured in a home shaped by a loving marriage between a man and a woman. This framework is seen as best reflecting God’s design for moral formation and spiritual growth. However, the Church also acknowledges that children need stable homes filled with care, security, and guidance. In real-world settings where adoption by homosexual couples is permitted by law, the Church calls for deep compassion and pastoral presence. While remaining faithful to its biblical convictions, the Church is committed to the wellbeing of every child. This means advocating for environments where children can encounter God’s love, experience moral consistency, and receive support for their holistic development. In every case, the Church must act not with judgment, but with grace, praying and working for the flourishing of the next generation.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Pastor Stanton Adams, with over 36 years of pastoral ministry and a current doctoral pursuit in grief and trauma psychology, brings both experience and empathy to these challenging conversations. As Family Ministries Director for the South Leeward Conference, his work centers on helping families grow stronger in love, anchored in Scripture, and responsive to the realities of modern life. His ministry reminds us that in all family matters whether conventional or complex God’s truth and grace can guide us toward compassionate, faithful living.