Several Charlie Smith High footballers were taken to the Kingston Public Hospital in downtown Kingston on Saturday afternoon.

Loop Sports has been informed that the players, who were experiencing “breathing issues”, were taken to the hospital after their ISSA Manning Cup encounter at the Stadium East field in the capital.

Eugene Williams, head coach of Charlie Smith High team, said he is currently at the medical facility with the players, one of whom has been admitted while the others are awaiting treatment.

Charlie Smith were defeated 0-4 by Mona High earlier Saturday in their Group 1 quarterfinal match.

Loop Sports will continue to track this developing story.