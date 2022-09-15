Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says several Developmental Projects will be carried out in Georgetown to further enhance the lives of residents there.

The Prime Minister outlined some of the projects to be undertaken, while delivering the feature address at the opening of the Coastal Defense Projects in San Souci and Georgetown.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/GTOWN-PROJECTS.mp3

Meanwhile, Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel announced plans to implement a project for the shredding of Vehicle Tyres.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/TYRE-PROJECT.mp3

More than 40 million EC dollars was spent for Sea Defense Work in San Souci and Georgetown under a project funded by the World Bank.