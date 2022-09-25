The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
Police investigating a brawl aboard a boat in Soufriere on Saturday arrested several people and seized at least two illegal firearms, reliable sources have confirmed.
According to the sources, an undisclosed number of people aboard the boat sustained injuries in the fracas, including bottle-throwing.
Reports indicate that the incident occurred shortly before 8:00 pm.
There are no further details at present.
