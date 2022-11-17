REAL NEWS: Two disturbing cases of sexual abuse are being investigated: one of which involves a minor male.

A source tells REAL News that the principal of a primary school took the 10-year-old boy to the Special Victims Unit (SVU) and reported that the child said he had been buggered by a known person.

The alleged offence occurred earlier this year but was not discovered until now.

Officers have questioned the child, who was scheduled to have a medical examination conducted by a doctor today, November 16.

Any sexual act with a child under the age of 12 years carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

In a separate incident, an act of unlawful sexual intercourse is being investigated, after a father took his 16-year-old daughter to the Special Victims Unit and reported that she had had relations with a known adult male on numerous occasions.

These offences reportedly occurred between October 31, 2020 and November 2021, when she was 14 and 15 years old, respectively.

The girl was interviewed by the Police and was scheduled to undergo a medical examination at a local clinic.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP