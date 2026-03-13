News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 13, 2026: Grammy-winning Jamaican dancehall superstar Shaggy has officially announced that his new album “Lottery” will be released on May 15th through VP Records and Ranch Entertainment.

Jamaican superstar Shaggy announces his new album Lottery, set for release May 15 via VP Records, and drops the single “Looking Lovely” featuring Robin Thicke.

To build anticipation for the album, Shaggy has dropped a new single titled “Looking Lovely,” featuring American singer Robin Thicke. The upbeat track blends dancehall and pop influences, continuing Shaggy’s tradition of cross-genre collaborations.

The upcoming album has already generated buzz through a series of previously released singles, including “Til A Mawnin” featuring Sting, “Boom Body” featuring Akon and Aidonia, and the fan-favorite “Dancehall Nice,” which features reggae legend Beres Hammond alongside dancehall star Dexta Daps.

Much of the “Lottery” album was produced by Shaggy himself together with longtime collaborator Shane Hoosong, a partnership that has helped shape many of the artist’s recent musical projects.

The new project is expected to showcase Shaggy’s signature fusion of dancehall, reggae and international pop influences while bringing together artists from across the Caribbean and global music scenes.

With multiple high-profile collaborations already released ahead of the album, anticipation is building among fans eager to hear the full project when “Lottery” drops on May 15th.

Shaggy, one of the Caribbean’s most globally recognized music stars, continues to expand his legacy by bridging dancehall roots with international audiences.

Check out the collaboration with Robin Thicke HERE

Orville Richard Burrell, CD, known professionally as Shaggy, scored hits with the songs “It Wasn’t Me”, “Boombastic”, “In the Summertime”, “Oh Carolina”, and “Angel.” He has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards, winning twice for Best Reggae Album with Boombastic in 1996 and 44/876 with Sting in 2019, and has won the Brit Award for International Male Solo Artist in 2002.

In 2007, he was awarded the Jamaican Order of Distinction with the rank of Commander. In 2022, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University.