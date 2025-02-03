News Americas, New York, NY, February 2, 2025: Colombian superstar Shakira took the stage at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night to accept the award for Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. In an emotional speech, she dedicated the award to immigrants, calling them her “immigrant brothers and sisters.”

Colombian singer Shakira accepts the Best Latin Pop Album award for “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” on stage during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Her powerful dedication comes at a time of heightened anxiety across the U.S., following the new administration’s aggressive immigration policies aimed at deporting undocumented individuals.

A Message of Strength and Resilience

Colombian singer Shakira arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Shakira, who has long been an advocate for immigrants and underserved communities, also took a moment to honor women working hard to support their families, emphasizing perseverance in difficult times.

Her remarks resonated deeply as, earlier in the day, hundreds of protesters flooded a busy Los Angeles freeway in response to President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Protests Erupt Over Immigration Crackdown

The demonstration began around 9 a.m. on Olvera Street, a historic center of Mexican-American culture in Los Angeles. Protesters then moved onto the 101 freeway, causing major traffic delays.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded by closing streets and warning drivers to avoid downtown.

“Please avoid the 101 freeway in DTLA between I-110 and Mission Rd., as we work to remove a protest from the freeway. Accessing state highways or roads to protest is unlawful and extremely dangerous because it puts protesters, motorists, and first responders at great risk of injury,” CHP wrote on X.

New Immigration Law Sparks Fear

The protests come just days after President Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law, a controversial measure targeting undocumented immigrants suspected or accused of crimes.

Named after Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student murdered last year while jogging at the University of Georgia, the law has intensified deportation fears. While it passed with bipartisan support, critics argue that it could lead to wrongful deportations, even for immigrants who have not been convicted of crimes.

Shakira’s Support for Immigrants Amid Political Tensions

As immigration remains a divisive issue in the U.S., Shakira’s Grammy speech served as a moment of solidarity for immigrants facing uncertainty under the new administration’s policies. She vowed to keep fighting with immigrants and standing with them.