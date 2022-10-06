Home Caribbean St. Kitts and Nevis Shawn White Appointed New NHC Board Chairman Shawn White Appointed New NHC Board Chairman By - October 5, 2022 Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation Shawn White is the new Chairman of the Board of the National Housing Corporation (NHC). Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR St. Peter’s Water Situation Nearing Resolution, Says Water Engineer Cromwell Williams SDG Joint Programme Aligns With St. Kitts and Nevis’ Vision, Says Junior Minister Phillip Allister Williams Seconded to Sugar Mas 51