A travel blogging couple took their love to new heights in the Caribbean when they got engaged on top of a volcano in St Kitts.

On the island of St Kitts there is Mount Liamuiga, which rises to the height of 1,156 metres and according to the UWI Seismic Research Centre, is the only “live” or likely to erupt volcano in St Kitts.

Meanwhile, on the island of Nevis, there is Nevis Peak, a stratovolcano which rises to a height of 985 metres.

The couple, Ross and Courtney shared their story of the ‘volcanic’ marriage proposal on their YouTube channel, “That Adventure Couple”. The video is called – He proposed on top of a volcano in St Kitts.

Courtney recounted in St Kitts that they took an early sunrise drive to the other side of the island and said one of the things they wanted to do while on the vacation was hike the volcano.

“We got up early to go hiking and it was really great because we were the only people there whenever we got there that early.

“The hike was a little bit steep towards the end but it definitely was absolutely beautiful. We had a ton of fun hiking and we got to see a bunch of monkeys and, of course, this will always hold a special place in our hearts because this is actually where Ross proposed to me.

And, of course, I said yes.”

It is a hike, which the couple said they both recommend but warned it is pretty steep towards the end and had to climb up on their hands, but it was a lot of fun and worth it.

St Kitts and Nevis is a dual island nation in the Caribbean which is a popular tourist destination.