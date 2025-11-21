News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Fri. Nov. 21, 2025: Haitian-American, Florida U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is declaring her innocence, a day after being indicted by a federal grand jury in Miami on charges alleging she and several co-defendants stole and laundered $5 million in federal disaster funds.

FLASHBACK – Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., hosts a news conference regarding the ongoing crisis in Haiti on March 11, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

“This is an unjust, baseless, sham indictment – and I am innocent,” the South Florida Democrat said in a statement on Nov. 20th. “The timing alone is curious and clearly meant to distract from far more pressing national issues. From day one, I have fully cooperated with every lawful request… I remain confident that the truth will prevail.”

But she will step aside from her leadership position on a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee “while the matter is ongoing,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ office said.

According to the Nov. 19th indictment, prosecutors say Cherfilus-McCormick, 46, her brother Edwin Cherfilus, and others diverted a $5 million FEMA overpayment made to their family’s health-care company during a 2021 COVID-19 vaccination staffing contract. Officials allege the money was routed through multiple accounts to disguise its origin and that a significant portion was used to support Cherfilus-McCormick’s 2021 congressional campaign and for personal expenses.

Prosecutors further allege that Cherfilus-McCormick and co-defendant Nadege Leblanc arranged additional campaign contributions using straw donors, directing FEMA-funded money through relatives and associates who then made donations under their own names.

The congresswoman and her 2021 tax preparer, David K. Spencer, are also accused of filing a false federal tax return by categorizing political and personal expenses as business deductions and inflating charitable contributions.

Federal officials condemned the alleged misuse of emergency relief funds.

“Using disaster relief funds for self-enrichment is a particularly selfish, cynical crime,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “No one is above the law.”

U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones added that the indictment reflects a “commitment to protect American taxpayers.”

If convicted, Cherfilus-McCormick faces up to 53 years in prison. Her brother faces up to 35 years, Leblanc up to 10 years, and Spencer up to 33 years.

FBI Miami and IRS Criminal Investigation are leading the probe. Prosecutors emphasize that the indictment is an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

ABOUT THE CONGRESSWOMAN

Born to Haitian parents, Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick represents Florida’s 20th Congressional District. She is the first Haitian-American Democrat elected to Congress. Before winning the seat in 2021, she served as CEO of Trinity Health Care Services, her family’s home-health company. Cherfilus-McCormick has been an outspoken advocate for immigration reform, healthcare equity, and Caribbean-American issues, frequently highlighting her Haitian heritage as central to her public service. Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government from Howard University and also earned a Juris Doctorate from St. Thomas University.