By NAN SPORTS Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Oct. 13, 2025: It was a moment of pure grace and greatness when Jamaican Olympian and sprint icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was crowned by tennis legend Serena Williams at the ATHLOS NYC 2025 event on Friday night, Oct. 10, 2025. The five-time Olympic champion and global ambassador for women in sport was honored for “a lifetime of speed, excellence, and legacy,” receiving a glittering Tiffany crown in front of a roaring crowd at Icahn Stadium in New York City.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica is honored prior to ATHLOS NYC25 on October 10, 2025 at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Athlos/Getty Images)

The event — the brainchild of Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and husband of Serena Williams — was designed to celebrate female athletes not just as competitors, but as cultural leaders. ATHLOS NYC 2025 was more than a track meet; it was an electric celebration of sport, sisterhood, and empowerment.

A Crown Fit for a Queen of Speed

When Serena Williams placed the Tiffany crown on Fraser-Pryce’s head, the symbolism was powerful — one legend passing the torch to another. Fraser-Pryce, known affectionately as the “Pocket Rocket,” has been the face of women’s sprinting for over a decade, inspiring athletes worldwide with her consistency, humility, and longevity. Her crowning moment represented more than athletic dominance — it was a global salute to resilience and the elevation of women’s excellence.

Former American tennis player Serena Williams crowns Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica during ATHLOS NYC25 on October 10, 2025 at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images for Athlos)

“I’m honored to stand here and celebrate someone who has inspired so many, not only in track and field but across all of sports,” Williams said, before bestowing the crown. “This is what sisterhood and legacy look like.”

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica talks to former American tennis player Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, founder of Athlos, during ATHLOS NYC25 on October 10, 2025 at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Athlos/Getty Images)

A Night Where Women Took Center Stage

ATHLOS NYC 2025 unfolded over two unforgettable nights — “She Jumps” in Times Square on October 9th, which showcased the world’s top female long jumpers, and “She Runs” on October 10th at Icahn Stadium, featuring elite competitors in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, mile, and long jump events. The energy was electric as women athletes dominated the spotlight, cheered on by an audience that included Issa Rae, Queen Latifah, Gayle King, Suni Lee, Sha’Carri Richardson, Flavor Flav, and Ciara, who brought the house down with a show-stopping performance.

Beyond competition, ATHLOS was about connection. The event emphasized mentorship, collaboration, and recognition — celebrating trailblazers who have broken records while breaking barriers. Winners took home $60,000 checks, Tiffany crowns, and, perhaps most meaningfully, public flowers for their achievements.

Redefining Women’s Sports

Athlos is changing the landscape for women athletes. Unlike many sports leagues where female athletes often lack financial parity, this all-female platform gives athletes a direct stake in their success. Every competitor receives a 10% share of event revenue — a revolutionary business model that puts power back into the hands of the performers.

As Alexis Ohanian shared, the goal is simple: “Athlos is about creating ownership, visibility, and opportunity. Female athletes deserve to be stakeholders in their sport — not just participants.”

For stars like Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Tara Davis-Woodhall, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, ATHLOS isn’t just an event — it’s a movement. It’s a call for women to take up space, build equity, and celebrate each other’s wins.

A Celebration of Resilience and Excellence

Throughout the night, conversations centered around perseverance and purpose. Long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall opened up about battling anxiety and depression, urging young women not to let struggles define them. “You are the one who defines yourself,” she said. “Those bullies can kick rocks. Your brain is powerful — you can do anything you put your mind to.”

Three-time gold medalist Gabby Thomas echoed that sentiment: “For every medal you see, there’s an entire season of pain, grind, and unseen work. Success comes from believing you belong — and working for it every day.”

Passing the Torch, Lighting the Way

As the night came to a close, the image of Serena Williams crowning Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce became an instant classic — a moment that captured everything ATHLOS stands for: legacy, empowerment, and the shared journey of women redefining greatness.

Fraser-Pryce’s career may be defined by medals, but on this night, it was defined by meaning — and by the crown that symbolized what she’s built: a legacy that inspires generations of girls to run toward their dreams.