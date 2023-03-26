Loop Lens: Sustainable & Fashionable
Shericka Jackson wins the women’s 400m at the Velocity Fest 12 meet at the National Stadium on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).
Shericka Jackson, the world champion in the 200m, set a new season’s best in the 400m by winning the one-lap race in 50.92 seconds at the Velocity Fest 12 meet at the National Stadium on Saturday.
This was an improvement from her previous fastest time of 52.05 seconds, which she achieved two weeks earlier at the GC Foster Classics in her second race of the season at this distance.
Despite being pressed by Stacey-Ann Williams of Elite Performance in the first 150m, Jackson comfortably won the race after shaking off Williams at the 200m mark.
The 50.92 seconds time also set a new meet record. Williams finished second with a time of 51.59, while Janieve Russell finished third in 52.77.
Tina Clayton, the World Under-20 100m champion from MVP Track Club, comfortably won the Women’s 200m ‘B’ race, finishing in 23.69 seconds. It was a 1-2 finish for MVP, with Srabani Nanda of India finishing second ahead of Briana Williams of Titans Track Club.
Nanda clocked a time of 23.99, while Williams, who was making her season debut, finished with a time of 24.03.
In the ”A race, Barbadian athlete Sada Williams, who won a bronze medal at the World Championships in the 400m, won with a season’s best time of 22.98 seconds. Natasha Morrison (23.24) and Tovea Jenkins (23.91) finished second and third, respectively.
