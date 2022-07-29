West Indies batsman, Shimron Hetmyer is expected to return to the West Indies team shortly after passing a fitness test yesterday.

Hetmyer has been practicing with the team during the ongoing One Day International series against India, despite not being named as a member of the ODI squad.

Hetmyer has struggled with his fitness over the last few years. He missed out on two series against Sri Lanka in the span of a year, and again in January of this year against Ireland and England.

He could now be available for selection for the 5-match Twenty/20 Series against India which is scheduled to which on Friday in Trinidad and Tobago.

West Indies captain, Nicholas Pooran has expressed delight at Hetmyer’s impending return to the squad.

Hetmyer has not represented the West Indies since November last year, against Australia.