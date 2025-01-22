News Americas, SEOUL, South Korea, Weds. Jan. 22, 2025: The Passover Commemorative Service and the 41st General Assembly was held on the 15th at Cheongju Church. Shincheonji achieved a great milestone of ‘110,000-Graduation Ceremony’ last year, and they are aiming for even greater growth this year.

This annual event featured key participants, including the 12 Tribe Leaders, the heads of a church, the 24 leaders, and the heads of senior’s department, men’s department, women’s department, and young adult department. This gathering was an opportunity to review last year’s achievements and set the direction for the year ahead.

The service, presided by the general secretary of the headquarters Lee Gi-won, included a special video presentation, a prayer by the Busan James Tribe Leader Sung Chang-ho, a sermon by Chairman Lee Man-hee, and an awards ceremony recognizing evangelism achievements.

In his sermon, Chairman Lee stated, “Today’s Passover is not the same as in Moses’ time. Back then, the Egyptians could escape disaster by marking their homes with lamb’s blood. Today, it is the words of Revelation that serve as the mark to avoid calamity.” He emphasized the importance of understanding and recognizing the fulfillment of Revelation, urging believers to study and confirm its teachings to secure their place in heaven.

Lee continued, “Faith is the path to heaven, but it is small and narrow. It is essential to understand the Word correctly, follow it as a guide, and strive to meet the qualifications for entering heaven.” He also highlighted the necessity of self-reflection to determine whether one has mastered Revelation and adhered to its teachings.

He concluded by stating, “The prophecies of the Old Testament were fulfilled with Jesus’ first coming, and the New Testament will be completed with His second coming. In this era of Revelation fulfillment, we must understand and achieve the faith that leads to heaven.”



Shincheonji Church is acknowledged for their major accomplishments from last year, particularly in teaching the Bible and evangelizing domestically and internationally. The 115th graduation ceremony of Zion Christian Mission Center, held at Cheongju Church after a last-minute venue cancellation by the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization, saw a record-breaking 111,628 graduates, showcasing Shincheonji’s growth.

A notable achievement was establishing itself as a hub for Bible education through its Revelation lectures, drawing attention from numerous pastors and believers.

According to Shincheonji, from April 14 to December 8 last year, over 154,000 people attended events where Chairman Lee spoke, including over 3,000 pastors who participated in sermons and evangelism seminars.

These efforts led to 326 new Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) for Bible study collaborations, nearly half of the total 767 MOUs signed in recent years. Additionally, 79 Protestant churches domestically switched their signs to the Shincheonji Church, further solidifying its presence in the Christian community.