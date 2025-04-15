News Americas, SEOUL, South Korea, Tues. April 15, 2025: On April 9, the French branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus strongly refuted an article published by Le Parisien on April 7, criticizing it as a biased and sensational portrayal of the church. The article, titled “They Treated Us Like Animals,” labeled Shincheonji a “problematic evangelical group” and was largely based on the testimony of an anonymous former member. The church stated that it severely misrepresented their faith community.

The church explained it had submitted detailed responses to 12 questions from the journalist, totaling thousands of characters, but only two sentences were included in the article. A church spokesperson said this selective reporting deprived readers of a fair view and suggested the article was a pre-planned smear.

“If more information was needed, the journalist could have visited us directly,” the church noted, emphasizing its openness to transparent communication.

To share genuine experiences, the church released member testimonies. Teresa, a member for six years, said faith was a personal choice, while Axel shared that the church gave him meaning and fulfillment, including meeting his wife through church activities.

The church condemned the article’s title as sensational and misleading, insisting that no one has ever been treated in the way described. It also denied influencing a couple’s breakup, explaining that the relationship ended due to personal differences, not church pressure.

A photo cited in the article as evidence of corporal punishment was also refuted. The individual in the photo, still a member, claimed it was taken in jest before he joined and plans legal action for misrepresentation.

The article’s mention of a “training camp” was clarified as a voluntary short-term program for spiritual growth, which has since been discontinued to prevent misunderstanding. The church also rejected claims of data collection, internet restrictions, or encouraging family disconnection.

Regarding the “ECA Academy,” the church said it was a temporary name for a Bible course, with participants informed it was affiliated with Shincheonji.

Shincheonji urged the media to report responsibly, include diverse perspectives, and avoid sensationalism that fosters prejudice. “Biased reporting harms religious freedom and human rights,” the church stated, calling for higher journalistic standards and ongoing dialogue for better understanding.