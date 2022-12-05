Shooting incident before 6pm at Browne’s Beach leaves two injured Loop Barbados
Shooting incident before 6pm at Browne’s Beach leaves two injured
Two men were injured in a shooting incident earlier this evening along Bay Street.
Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told Loop News that the shooting occurred reportedly just before 6pm, today, Sunday, December 4.
Two men were injured as a result and both were transported from the scene at the Browne’s Beach facility and taken for medical attention.
Police investigations are ongoing.
