10Tik tries to bring a balance and solutions in his message

Shooting incident before 6pm at Browne’s Beach leaves two injured

Ashanti twerks up in Barbados, ends Hennessy Artistry with Puffy

WATCH: Large crowds at Hennessy Artistry

Classes cancelled for Dec 5 at Parkinson Memorial

WATCH: ‘Bring your dancing shoes!’ to Artistry Beach says Elephant Man

Bonnie honoured with Barbados Service Star

UPDATE: Police identify homicide victim

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Saturday, December 3

UPDATE: Excavator driver killed in quarry accident

It was in the vicinity of the Browne’s Beach facility

40 minutes ago

Two men were injured in a shooting incident earlier this evening along Bay Street.

Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told Loop News that the shooting occurred reportedly just before 6pm, today, Sunday, December 4.

Two men were injured as a result and both were transported from the scene at the Browne’s Beach facility and taken for medical attention.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nick Cannon hospitalised with Pneumonia

Nick Cannon has been hospitalised with Pneumonia.

The American entertainer, who has been making headlines for his fertility, said via his Instagram account that he just needs some solid rest.

KeKe Palmer reveals pregnancy on SNL

The 29-year-old has been dating boyfriend Darius Jackson for some time

