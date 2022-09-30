Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, just before 12:15am today (September 29) police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to a report of shots fired in the Birch Tree Hill area of West Bay.

It was reported that several shots were fired at an address in the area and one man received a gunshot wound to the leg. Additionally, a dog that was in the yard was also shot and killed during the incident.

The injured man was transported to the hospital by private car where he is being treated for what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

Firearm Response Unit officers attended the location and after carrying out a throughout search of the area, declared the location safe for investigators to attend. No other persons reported injuries as a result of this incident.

This firearm incident is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department and anyone with information is encouraged to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at .

