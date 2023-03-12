P&O Cruises is pulling out all the stops for its big naming ceremony in Barbados, with Ex-Pussycat Dolls, singer, Masked Singer judge, former Dancing with the Stars and X Factor UK judge and multi award-winning performer Nicole Scherzinger as the host.

To top the night off, she will sing for the grand finale too.

In a press release, P&O has shared that Scherzinger is to create spectacular music and dance extravaganzas for P&O Cruises in an exclusive entertainment partnership.

As part of a wider collaboration, she will also name P&O Cruises newest ship Arvia in a world-first beachside ceremony on March 16, 2023 in Barbados.

And on her social media she too is excited about this collab. She wrote on Instagram:

“…Can’t wait for you all to see what we’ve got coming with this new partnerSHIP”

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said:

“It is an extraordinary privilege for us to work with someone of Nicole’s talent and calibre. As a global superstar Nicole is well placed to create contemporary and breath-taking late night shows which will be performed in SkyDome on our two newest ships Iona and Arvia. “We could not be more thrilled that she has agreed to be Arvia’s “godmother” and will be with us on March 16 when Arvia is officially named in the Caribbean. The ceremony will be broadcast live and will include a performance from Olly Murs as well as Nicole’s striking show finale.

“Through her many appearances on some of the UK’s best loved shows Nicole has won the hearts of the British public. She really is the epitome of zest for life and as a critically-acclaimed talent she joins a line-up of world-famous godmothers and partners for P&O Cruises. Her involvement reflects everything which P&O Cruises stands for – a modern, forward-thinking holiday company which has always excelled in the levels of cutting-edge entertainment we provide.

“As part of the fabric of the iconic British theatrical and live music sector, with hundreds of performers every year, we are always striving to set new standards for the quality of our on board shows and this association with Nicole takes that to another level.”

Scherzinger said:

“This is an extraordinary and special opportunity for me to create a visual and musical feast for people to immerse themselves in, with the sea as their backdrop, giving them something to truly remember. I want to create an experience to remember for the audiences of Iona and Arvia and I am delighted to become part of the P&O Cruises family. “I have always felt as though I am honorary Brit and to be asked to name Arvia in Barbados really is the icing on the cake and I cannot wait to perform my godmother duties in the most beautiful of Caribbean locations.”

Arvia’s naming ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube on Thursday March 16, 2023 at 7pm.