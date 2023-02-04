Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Sip With Loop: Bright Sparks

Trying to come up with a genius idea to light up the room this Valentine’s Day?

Let us help you set the mood with a cocktail that is bound to make things a little brighter as you mark the occasion, whether you are entertaining friends or that special someone. The Monymusk Bright Sparks cocktail, concocted by senior mixologist Andrew Weir, will definitely get the job done.

Watch as Weir takes us through the process in Sip with Loop, and be sure to check out the other two recipes in the series as we give you a few ideas just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Monymusk Bright Sparks

Recipe

Sparkling wine

1/2 oz lime juice

1/2 oz Sugar

1 oz Monymusk Whispering Breeze

Method

Garnish: Orange/lime

Instruction: Add Whispering Breeze, lime juice and sugar to a chilled champagne glass, then top off with sparkling wine

