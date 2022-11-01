On the occasion of the Forty-first (41st) Anniversary of the Antigua and Barbuda Independence, His Excellency the Governor-General after consultation with the Honourable Prime Minister has been graciously pleased to give Orders to the following appointments:
To be a Knight Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KGCN)
Mr. David Harrison
To be a Knight Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KGCN)
Sir Ramez Fares Hadeed
To be a Dame Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (DCN)
Mrs. Ann Matilda Sophia Edwards
To be a Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)
Mrs. Bernadette Sherman
To be a Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)
Mr. Joseph Derias Hughes-Pinder
To be a Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)
Dr. Austin Marcus Merieth Montgomery Josiah
To be a Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)
Mr. Wigley Nathaniel Franklyn George
To be a Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)
Mr. Edric Kenneth Potter
To be a Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)
Mr. Trevor Simon
To be a Grand Cross of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GCH)
Mr. Ogliver Greenberge Jacobs
To be a Member of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (MH)
Mr. Patrick “Johnny” Gomes
To be a Member of The Most Illustrious Order of Merit (MM)
Ms. Veronica Maronda Gordon
To be awarded an Institutional National Honour in the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GOLD)
Empire Football Club
31st October, 2022
