Sir Ramez Fares Hadeed

On the occasion of the Forty-first (41st) Anniversary of the Antigua and Barbuda Independence, His Excellency the Governor-General after consultation with the Honourable Prime Minister has been graciously pleased to give Orders to the following appointments:

To be a Knight Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KGCN)

Mr. David Harrison

To be a Knight Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KGCN)

Sir Ramez Fares Hadeed

To be a Dame Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (DCN)

Mrs. Ann Matilda Sophia Edwards

To be a Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)

Mrs. Bernadette Sherman

To be a Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)

Mr. Joseph Derias Hughes-Pinder

To be a Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)

Dr. Austin Marcus Merieth Montgomery Josiah

To be a Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)

Mr. Wigley Nathaniel Franklyn George

To be a Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)

Mr. Edric Kenneth Potter

To be a Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)

Mr. Trevor Simon

To be a Grand Cross of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GCH)

Mr. Ogliver Greenberge Jacobs

To be a Member of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (MH)

Mr. Patrick “Johnny” Gomes

To be a Member of The Most Illustrious Order of Merit (MM)

Ms. Veronica Maronda Gordon

To be awarded an Institutional National Honour in the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GOLD)

Empire Football Club

31st October, 2022

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP