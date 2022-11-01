Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room
Sir Ramez Fares Hadeed 

On the occasion of the Forty-first (41st) Anniversary of the Antigua and Barbuda Independence, His Excellency the Governor-General after consultation with the Honourable Prime Minister has been graciously pleased to give Orders to the following appointments:

To be a Knight Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KGCN)

 Mr. David Harrison

To be a Knight Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KGCN)

Macys.com

Sir Ramez Fares Hadeed 

To be a Dame Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (DCN)

Mrs. Ann Matilda Sophia Edwards 

To be a Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)

Mrs. Bernadette Sherman 

To be a Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)

Mr. Joseph Derias Hughes-Pinder 

To be a Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)

Dr. Austin Marcus Merieth Montgomery Josiah 

To be a Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)

Mr. Wigley Nathaniel Franklyn George

To be a Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)

Mr. Edric Kenneth Potter

To be a Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)

Mr. Trevor Simon                                                

To be a Grand Cross of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GCH)

Mr. Ogliver Greenberge Jacobs

To be a Member of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (MH)

Mr. Patrick “Johnny” Gomes

To be a Member of The Most Illustrious Order of Merit (MM)

Ms. Veronica Maronda Gordon

 

To be awarded an Institutional National Honour in the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GOLD)

Empire Football Club 

31st  October, 2022

 

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

Editor

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR