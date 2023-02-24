The Miss World Barbados (MWB) Organisation has announced the six beauties who will be competition for the prestigious crown of Miss World Barbados 2023.

The journey of the contestants, who range from ages 19 to 23, began in 2022. The young ladies were immersed in in runway, presentation and project development training. They also participated in community events and activities as preparation for the grand finale.

“We are very excited to present the Miss World Barbados pageant,” said Rodney Powers, director of Miss World Barbados. “There are six gorgeous, intelligent and talented young women vying for the 2023 crown and title and we could not be more proud of their growth and development so far. We’re immensely grateful for all the support we’ve received.”

The runway showcase, online swimsuit competition, talent showcase and the Beauty With A Purpose Project place will take place before the final event.

The Coronation final will be held on Saturday, March 11 at The Walled Garden Theatre, the Barbados Museum and Historical Society.

The evening will begin with a grand cocktail reception with live entertainment at 7 pm. Contestants will be awarded prizes in a variety of categories, including Top Model, Beauty with a Purpose, Evening Gown, Miss Congeniality, Best in Swimwear and a final Question & Answer segment.

The six contestants vying for the Miss Barbados World 2023 title include:

Contestant #1

Rhenea Gaskin, 21, is a certified esthetician who is learning about ancient Egypt and the hieroglyphics, delving into Caribbean history, and trying to learn Korean — all part of her fascination with people and the developmental influence of culture, religion, history, and language. Modelling and the Miss World Barbados competition are her bravest steps so far: “I’m not someone to let an opportunity go just because I’m afraid.”@rhenea

Contestant #2

Chloe Millar, 23, is an elementary school teacher with a passion for children, and a focused interest in how a child’s socialization during the formative years can contribute to the type of individual that evolves into adulthood. Her favorite pastime is travelling and a “real vacation” would be to Paris, France in the near future. If she could, Chloe would admonish her younger self not to allow others’ opinions to influence her self image. @chloemillar.c

Contestant #3

Katiana Worrell, 21, is a fashion designer who revels in the opportunity to express herself through drawing and making jewelry. While regularly indulging in a favourite pastime — watching anime — Katiana has always wanted to visit Venice, captivated by the idea of a city on water. It is far cry from her one experience of cliff diving after being egged on by peers: “It was probably the most terrifying and exciting thing I ever did!” @katiana.worrell

Contestant #4

Cya Layne, 21, is a student of History and Literatures in English at the Barbados Community College. She looks forward to visiting Rome one day to experience its incredible history and architecture. “I want to be remembered as someone who constantly strived to be the best version of herself and did so gracefully, looked out for others, especially other girls and women, and helped them to become their best selves.” @cya_layne

Contestant #5

Ashley Carrington, 23, is an avid motor sports fan which probably explains why the Fast & Furious movies (all of them!) are her most watched. Currently studying Management with Human Resources at the UWI, Cave Hill, Ashley also works in the medical field, and volunteers regularly at a veterinary clinic. Her advice for her younger self: “Do what makes you happy and do not let anyone live their life through you. Love yourself first always.” @ashley.d.carrington

Contestant #6

Junia Harris, 19, is an emerging artist who would watch anything anime for the rest of her life, if given the choice. Small wonder her dream travel destination is Tokyo, Japan. A lover of spicy noodles, Junia experiences life through her drawing and sketching, and dreams of a home with a beach view where, in a conversation with her younger self, she would advise her never to give up, no matter how difficult things may be. @iamjuniaharris