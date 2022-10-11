– Advertisement –

Emergency personnel transported six people to the OKEU Hospital on Monday after responding to a report of a collision between a minibus and a car on Morne Fortune, Castries.

The six were among nine who sustained injuries.

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) Communications Officer Stacy Joseph said Castries Headquarters received a call for help at about 7:50 am.

Joseph told St Lucia Times that with assistance from the Gros Islet Fire Station, the headquarters responders triaged nine individuals who sustained various injuries in the incident.

However, the SLFS spokeswoman disclosed that three peopledeclined transportation to the medical facility and signed releaseforms.

Joseph said the six others were in stable condition en route to the hospital.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video

